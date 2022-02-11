See All Ophthalmologists in Fairfield, OH
Ophthalmology
5 (55)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Dr. John Gullett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Louisville School of Medicine - Louisville, KY and is affiliated with Trihealth Evendale Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Gullett works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cincinnati Eye Institute (previously Apex Eye) - Fairfield Office
    563 Wessel Dr, Fairfield, OH 45014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 858-6500
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trihealth Evendale Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Presbyopia
Diplopia
Eyelid Disorders
Presbyopia
Diplopia
Eyelid Disorders

Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Disorders Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypopyon Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hypopyon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Sutureless Cataract Surgery Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 55 ratings
    Patient Ratings (55)
    5 Star
    (52)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 11, 2022
    My experience with Dr.Gullet was very satisfying. He explained everything concerning the results of my eye exam, the cateract, the cateract surgery and just everythi g from A to Z. He put my mind at ease. He and his staff were very professional and attentive. I would recommend Dr. Gullett to anyone desiring a Dr. and staff who are very caring.
    Vincent P Salerno — Feb 11, 2022
    About Dr. John Gullett, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1043473226
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Kentucky - Lexington, KY
    • University of Kentucky, Lexington, KY - Department of Surgery
    • University of Louisville School of Medicine - Louisville, KY
    • Morehead State University, Morehead, Ky
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Gullett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gullett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gullett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gullett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gullett works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Fairfield, OH. View the full address on Dr. Gullett’s profile.

    Dr. Gullett has seen patients for Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gullett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    55 patients have reviewed Dr. Gullett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gullett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gullett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gullett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

