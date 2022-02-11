Overview

Dr. John Gullett, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Louisville School of Medicine - Louisville, KY and is affiliated with Trihealth Evendale Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Gullett works at Cincinnati Eye Institute in Fairfield, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.