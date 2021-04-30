See All General Surgeons in Lynchburg, VA
Dr. John Guglielmetti Jr, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (12)
Call for new patient details
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Guglielmetti Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.

Dr. Guglielmetti Jr works at Centra Medical Grp Srgcl Spclst in Lynchburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lynchburg Surgical Associates Inc.
    1906 Thomson Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 947-3933
    Centra Health Inc
    1901 Tate Springs Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 200-3933
    Virginia Baptist Hosp Acute Rehab
    3300 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 200-3933
    Surgery Center of Lynchburg
    2401 Atherholt Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (434) 200-3933

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centra Lynchburg General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. John Guglielmetti Jr, MD

    • General Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guglielmetti Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guglielmetti Jr works at Centra Medical Grp Srgcl Spclst in Lynchburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Guglielmetti Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Guglielmetti Jr has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guglielmetti Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Guglielmetti Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guglielmetti Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guglielmetti Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guglielmetti Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

