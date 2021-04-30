Dr. Guglielmetti Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Guglielmetti Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. John Guglielmetti Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.
Dr. Guglielmetti Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lynchburg Surgical Associates Inc.1906 Thomson Dr, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 947-3933
-
2
Centra Health Inc1901 Tate Springs Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 200-3933
-
3
Virginia Baptist Hosp Acute Rehab3300 Rivermont Ave, Lynchburg, VA 24503 Directions (434) 200-3933
-
4
Surgery Center of Lynchburg2401 Atherholt Rd, Lynchburg, VA 24501 Directions (434) 200-3933
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Lynchburg General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guglielmetti Jr?
Excellent surgeon as I camt eve. See scar for lumpectomy 3 years ago. Easy to talk to and listens to me..answers questions.
About Dr. John Guglielmetti Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1780630988
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guglielmetti Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guglielmetti Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guglielmetti Jr works at
Dr. Guglielmetti Jr has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open, Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair and Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guglielmetti Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Guglielmetti Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guglielmetti Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guglielmetti Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guglielmetti Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.