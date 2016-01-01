Overview

Dr. John Guerra, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of North Texas Health Science Center / Texas College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Rio Grande Regional Hospital, Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Mission Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Guerra works at Women's Place at the Lake in Mcallen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.