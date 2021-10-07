See All General Surgeons in Port Charlotte, FL
Dr. John Guarino, MD

General Surgery
4 (30)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. John Guarino, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. 

Dr. Guarino works at John Guarino, MD in Port Charlotte, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    John Guarino, MD
    4245 Kings Hwy Unit A, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 (941) 269-8229

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
  • Shorepoint Health Port Charlotte
  • Shorepoint Health Punta Gorda

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hemorrhoids
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Constipation
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Gastric Ulcer
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal or Rectal Pain
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy
Colorectal Cancer
Duodenal Polypectomy
Esophageal Cancer
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hernia Repair
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Umbilical Hernia
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
  View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Biopsy of Breast
Bladder Surgery
Bone Cancer
Breast Lump
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carcinoma in Situ
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colon Cancer
Colon Disorders
Colon Mass
Colon Polyp
Colon Stricture
Colonic Diverticulosis
Crohn's Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Fistula
Esophageal Varices
Esophagomyotomy
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Fecal Impaction Removal
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Ileus
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia
Male Breast Cancer
Megacolon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Orchiectomy
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Parathyroidectomy
Peptic Ulcer
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Puncture Aspiration
Pyloric Stenosis
Rectovaginal Fistula
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft)
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Testicular Cancer
Thyroid Cancer
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroidectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Varicose Veins
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
Vulvar Cancer
Wound Repair
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 07, 2021
    Great Dr has done hernia and gall bladder surgery, colonoscopy and endoscopy all perfect, highly recommend. 5 stars
    Frank Ciurca — Oct 07, 2021
    About Dr. John Guarino, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417989328
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York|University At Buffalo State University Of New York
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Guarino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guarino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guarino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guarino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guarino works at John Guarino, MD in Port Charlotte, FL. View the full address on Dr. Guarino’s profile.

    Dr. Guarino has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guarino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Guarino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guarino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guarino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guarino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

