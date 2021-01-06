Dr. John Grundy III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grundy III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Grundy III, MD
Overview
Dr. John Grundy III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.
Dr. Grundy III works at
Locations
Eye Care and Surgical Center of Laurel PC615 Main St, Laurel, MD 20707 Directions (301) 725-3010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grundy literally changed my life. I’ve worn glasses both for distance and reading for years. He explained I needed cataract surgery and I opted to get the panavision lenses. I can now see both distance as well as read without glasses ! He also recommended I get the iStent for the pressure in my eyes. I’ve discontinued using eye drops that I’ve been using for almost 20 years! He is very professional, takes time to explain things, is very thorough and has a witty sense of humor. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Grundy III, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1194775932
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Dr. Grundy III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grundy III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grundy III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Grundy III has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grundy III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Grundy III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grundy III.
