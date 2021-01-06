Overview

Dr. John Grundy III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laurel, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK.



Dr. Grundy III works at Eye Care & Surg Ctr Laurel PC in Laurel, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.