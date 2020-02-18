Dr. John Grubbs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grubbs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Grubbs, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Grubbs, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Paducah, KY. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Paducah, Jackson Purchase Medical Center, Lourdes Hospital and Marshall County Hospital.
Dr. Grubbs works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Neurology2603 Kentucky Avenue Medical Park 2 Suite 403, Paducah, KY 42003 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Paducah
- Jackson Purchase Medical Center
- Lourdes Hospital
- Marshall County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grubbs?
Have met with Dr. Grubbs several times now. He knows his stuff and is very through. He is polite, professional and explains things in a way that you can understand. I would recommend him and his staff. M. Turner
About Dr. John Grubbs, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1710077110
Education & Certifications
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
- Roanoke Meml Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grubbs has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Grubbs using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Grubbs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grubbs works at
Dr. Grubbs has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Sleep-Related Leg Cramp, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grubbs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grubbs. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grubbs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grubbs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grubbs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.