Dr. John Grosso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grosso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Grosso, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Grosso, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lindenhurst, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Plainview Hospital.
Dr. Grosso works at
Locations
-
1
Long Island ENT Assocs100 Sunrise Hwy Ste A, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 Directions (631) 226-1800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Plainview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grosso?
I have been a patient of Dr. Grosso for the last 20 years. He is absolutely amazing. He is thorough, attentive and conservative. I have had successful surgeries with him as well. I trust him so much that I have even brought my three year old son to him when he was having an ear issue. He is truly the best. I trust my life with him .
About Dr. John Grosso, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1912978057
Education & Certifications
- U Cincinnati
- University Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grosso has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grosso accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grosso has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grosso works at
Dr. Grosso has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Malignant Otitis Externa and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grosso on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Grosso speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Grosso. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grosso.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grosso, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grosso appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.