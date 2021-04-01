Dr. John Grogan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Grogan, DPM
Dr. John Grogan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Frye Regional Medical Center.
Frye Regional Medical Center420 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601 Directions (828) 267-1916
Hospital Affiliations
- Frye Regional Medical Center
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
John is Great. He saved my foot by thinking outside the box and removing a couple of bones from my foot and that saved the foot for several years. Where everyone else just wanted to remove the whole foot. I highly recommend Dr. Grogan and his forward thinking.
- Podiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1326006727
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Grogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grogan accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grogan works at
Dr. Grogan has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grogan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grogan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.