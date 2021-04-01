See All Podiatrists in Hickory, NC
Super Profile

Dr. John Grogan, DPM

Podiatry
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Grogan, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Frye Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Grogan works at Frye Regional Medical Center ORS in Hickory, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Frye Regional Medical Center
    420 N Center St, Hickory, NC 28601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 267-1916

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frye Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 01, 2021
    John is Great. He saved my foot by thinking outside the box and removing a couple of bones from my foot and that saved the foot for several years. Where everyone else just wanted to remove the whole foot. I highly recommend Dr. Grogan and his forward thinking.
    Morley Durbin Firefighter/EMT — Apr 01, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Grogan, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Grogan, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grogan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Grogan works at Frye Regional Medical Center ORS in Hickory, NC. View the full address on Dr. Grogan’s profile.

    Dr. Grogan has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Grogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Grogan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grogan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

