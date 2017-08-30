Overview

Dr. John Grizzle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Grizzle works at Crossway Medical Center, Oklahoma City, OK in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.