Dr. John Griffith, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Griffith, MD is an Urology Specialist in Southington, CT. They graduated from Drexel University Medical College and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus, The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus and Windham Hospital.
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group462 Queen St Ste 203, Southington, CT 06489 Directions (860) 223-0800
Hartford Healthcare Medical Group201 N Mountain Rd, Plainville, CT 06062 Directions (860) 348-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- Midstate Medical Center
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut Bradley Memorial Campus
- Windham Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He’s very thorough, will order tests if needed and will promptly get back to you with test results
About Dr. John Griffith, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1578805164
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine
- Drexel University Medical College
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Griffith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffith has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.