Dr. John Griffin, MD

Geriatric Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Griffin, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their residency with Umdnj-Hmc

Dr. Griffin works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Saddle Brook, NJ, Fair Lawn, NJ, Emerson, NJ, Teaneck, NJ, Paramus, NJ, Lodi, NJ and Oradell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack
    360 Essex St Ste 203, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 351-9581
    Monday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 3:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    300 Market St, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 898-2109
  3. 3
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    12-15 Saddle River Rd, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 351-9388
  4. 4
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    100 Kinderkamack Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 354-6452
  5. 5
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    301 Union St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 351-9604
  6. 6
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    544 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 904-3012
  7. 7
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    90 W Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 351-9634
  8. 8
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    260 S MAIN ST, Lodi, NJ 07644 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 384-1298
  9. 9
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    100 W Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 351-9578
  10. 10
    Humg Med Geriatrics
    600 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 351-9855

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Muscle Weakness
Geriatric Assessment
Vaccination
Muscle Weakness

Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    About Dr. John Griffin, MD

    • Geriatric Medicine
    • English
    • 1770571986
    Education & Certifications

    • Umdnj-Hmc
    • Umdnj-Rms
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Griffin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griffin works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Saddle Brook, NJ, Fair Lawn, NJ, Emerson, NJ, Teaneck, NJ, Paramus, NJ, Lodi, NJ and Oradell, NJ. View the full addresses on Dr. Griffin’s profile.

    Dr. Griffin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

