Dr. Griffin accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. John Griffin, MD
Overview
Dr. John Griffin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Westfield, NJ. They graduated from St. Christopher IMD College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Griffin works at
Locations
Genesis Regenerative Sports and Aesthetic Medicine116 S Euclid Ave Ste 1, Westfield, NJ 07090 Directions (908) 588-2311Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Griffin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1275731143
Education & Certifications
- St Johns Mercy Medical Center
- St. Christopher IMD College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Griffin works at
Dr. Griffin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.