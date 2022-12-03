Dr. John Gribar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gribar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gribar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Gribar, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Holland, MI. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and Spectrum Health United Hospital.
Dr. Gribar works at
Locations
-
1
Spectrum Health Cardiovas Med602 Michigan Ave Ste 102, Holland, MI 49423 Directions
-
2
Zeeland Internal Medicine8333 Felch St Ste 100, Zeeland, MI 49464 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gribar?
Excellent
About Dr. John Gribar, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1770600462
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gribar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gribar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gribar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gribar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gribar works at
Dr. Gribar has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gribar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gribar. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gribar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gribar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gribar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.