Dr. Gresh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Gresh, MD
Overview
Dr. John Gresh, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Ocala.
Locations
Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center LLC3301 SW 34th Cir Ste 101, Ocala, FL 34474 Directions (352) 861-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Ocala
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I am a former patient of Dr. Gresh. Former only because he's out of network and I have to travel an hour to be seen. I decided to go "local" as my health-care system has a portal where ALL my information can be seen by my providers. I really liked Dr. Gresh!!! Another couple of down-sides were---he doesn't have (or had) after-hours contact in case of any issue my RA might have. I won't go to the ER (as their voice-mail suggests) because at this time, my RA isn't life-threating. He was (is ) open only M-Th. as well. I try to advocate for myself (keeping track of meds etc). Anyway, I still would recommend him to anyone though I'm no longer a patient there. Oh---I did suggest to him he should consider going into practice in my community (The Villages) as we're so lacking good rheumatology people but he ignored the comment.
About Dr. John Gresh, MD
- Rheumatology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1700888559
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Internal Medicine
