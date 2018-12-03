Dr. John Greinwald Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greinwald Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Greinwald Jr, MD
Dr. John Greinwald Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.
Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center3333 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229 Directions (513) 636-4355MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
St Elizabeth Healthcare Lab - Chapel Place2765 Chapel Pl, Crestview Hills, KY 41017 Directions (513) 636-4355
Osf Multi-specialty Group8600 State Route 91, Peoria, IL 61615 Directions (309) 655-4180
Cincinnati Childrens Primary Care3050 Mack Rd, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 636-6400
Dr. Greinwald is great physician. He talked to my 3 year old to gain his trust before his examination. He wore a silly hat and my son loved it. We have seen him twice for earninfection and tongue tied both occasions he was great! Answered all of our questions and put us at ease.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
