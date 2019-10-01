See All Pediatric Oncologists & Pediatric Hematologists in Morristown, NJ
Dr. John Gregory, MD

Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Gregory, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Hematology & Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.

Dr. Gregory works at Children's Surgical Services in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Medical Group
    100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 971-6720
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Associated Colon & Rectal Sgns
    33 Overlook Rd Ste 211, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 522-2353
  3. 3
    Goryeb Children's Center
    11 Overlook Rd Ste 230, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 522-2353

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adolescent Cancer Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cancer Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Birthmarks Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 01, 2019
    He's always very patient when listening to our concerns and answer them clearly.
    — Oct 01, 2019
    Photo: Dr. John Gregory, MD
    About Dr. John Gregory, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457307340
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering
    Residency
    • St Christophers Chldn Hosp
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Gregory, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gregory is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gregory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregory. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregory.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gregory, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gregory appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

