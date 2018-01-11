Dr. Gregory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Gregory, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Gregory, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.
Collom & Carney Clinic, 5002 Cowhorn Creek Rd Fl 1, Texarkana, TX 75503
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
Dr. Gregory is amazing! He provided great care for me as a patient. He goes above and beyond to provide care for me and my family. He's an excellent physician and I always recommend him to my family and friends.
Dr. John Gregory, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Lsu Med Center
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Orthopedic Surgery
