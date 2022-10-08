Overview

Dr. John Greer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Steele Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Greer works at Idaho Urologic Institute - Nampa in Nampa, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID and Boise, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Prostate Cancer and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.