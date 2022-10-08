Dr. John Greer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Greer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Greer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center and Steele Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
Idaho Urologic Institute - Nampa1613 12th Ave Rd Ste B, Nampa, ID 83686 Directions (208) 563-4665Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian2855 E Magic View Dr, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 563-4582
Idaho Urologic Institute - Meridian222 N 2nd St Ste 115, Boise, ID 83702 Directions (208) 563-4595Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- West Valley Medical Center
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- Steele Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone is pleasant, professional and efficient. Dr. Greer always listens carefully and explains what he believes is happening and why, then describes the treatment plan. I have been seeing Dr. Greer for over 10 years and I feel I've had the best care.
About Dr. John Greer, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University|Emory University School Of Med Atlanta Ga
- Emory University|Emory University School of Medicine
- Urology
