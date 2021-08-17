Dr. John Green, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Green, DO
Overview
Dr. John Green, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Green works at
Locations
John J. Green14131 Metropolis Ave Ste 104, Fort Myers, FL 33912 Directions (239) 332-4099
Hospital Affiliations
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Love visiting the Dr and Staff for my annual visit. Refreshing practice of individual care vs the herd mentality of get as many in and out in an hour as possible. I feel heard, appreciated and respected as a patient.
About Dr. John Green, DO
- Hematology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
