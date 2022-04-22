See All Ophthalmologists in Red Bank, NJ
Ophthalmology
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Greco Jr, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Red Bank, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Riverview Medical Center.

Dr. Greco Jr works at John S Greco Jr MD PA in Red Bank, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Nearsightedness and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John S Greco Jr MD PA
    130 Maple Ave Bldg 4, Red Bank, NJ 07701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 741-7997

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Riverview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Stye
Nearsightedness
Farsightedness
Stye
Nearsightedness
Farsightedness

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Apr 22, 2022
    Dr. Greco has taken care of my vision for over 15 years; a few months ago, he determined I needed cataract surgery. He explained everything I was facing, and I felt confident to go through with the surgery. After getting new lenses, I now enjoy 20/20 vision in both eyes. I recommend Dr. Greco to anyone who wants to protect their vision. He takes great care of his patients.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Greco Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770686867
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Greco Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greco Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greco Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greco Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greco Jr works at John S Greco Jr MD PA in Red Bank, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Greco Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Greco Jr has seen patients for Stye, Nearsightedness and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greco Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greco Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greco Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

