Dr. Greager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Greager, MD
Dr. John Greager, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lombard, IL. They completed their fellowship with University Ill Hospital
Cancer Therapy Associates Inc.1263 S Highland Ave Ste 100, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 261-0280
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Greager is a very understanding and patient doctor. He addressed my Healthcare issues and fast as it turned out I had advanced skin cancer.
- General Surgery
- English
- 1427164722
- University Ill Hospital
Dr. Greager accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Greager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.