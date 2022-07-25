See All General Surgeons in Lombard, IL
Dr. John Greager, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (6)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. John Greager, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lombard, IL. They completed their fellowship with University Ill Hospital

Dr. Greager works at Cancer Therapy Associates P.C. in Lombard, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Therapy Associates Inc.
    1263 S Highland Ave Ste 100, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 261-0280

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Cancer
Abdominal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Biopsy Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 25, 2022
    Dr Greager is a very understanding and patient doctor. He addressed my Healthcare issues and fast as it turned out I had advanced skin cancer.
    — Jul 25, 2022
    
    Photo: Dr. John Greager, MD
    About Dr. John Greager, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427164722
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Ill Hospital
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Greager has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greager works at Cancer Therapy Associates P.C. in Lombard, IL. View the full address on Dr. Greager’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Greager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greager.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

