Overview

Dr. John Granquist, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Tufts University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and Manchester Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Granquist works at Consulting Cardiologists in Hartford, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT and Windsor, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.