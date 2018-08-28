Overview

Dr. John Gouin, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi, CHRISTUS Spohn Hospital Corpus Christi - South and Corpus Christi Medical Center - Bay Area.



Dr. Gouin works at Corpus Christi Podiatry in Corpus Christi, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Bunion and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.