Overview

Dr. John Gorup, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .



Dr. Gorup works at Indiana Spine Center in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.