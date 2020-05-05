See All Spine Surgeons in Lafayette, IN
Dr. John Gorup, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
3.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Gorup, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East .

Dr. Gorup works at Indiana Spine Center in Lafayette, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Spine Center
    1345 Unity Pl Ste 310, Lafayette, IN 47905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 446-5210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Franciscan Health Lafayette East 

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Treatment frequency



Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Antalgic Gait Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Steppage Gait Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Advantage Care Network (ACN)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    May 05, 2020
    THE BEST! I have known Dr. Gorup for over three decades. He is the most empathetic, supportive, and insightful surgeon I have ever known. Moreover, he has always been extremely responsive to any and all questions or requests I have ever had. I would unhesitatingly and confidently recommend him to both family and friends.
    David Gurfein — May 05, 2020
    About Dr. John Gorup, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215906029
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lakewood Orthopedic Clinic
    Residency
    • Kings County Hospital Center
    Internship
    • Suny-Downstate @ Brooklyn
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Gorup, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorup has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorup works at Indiana Spine Center in Lafayette, IN. View the full address on Dr. Gorup’s profile.

    Dr. Gorup speaks Italian, Serbo-Croatian and Spanish.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorup. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorup.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

