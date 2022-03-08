Dr. Gorski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Gorski, MD
Overview
Dr. John Gorski, MD is a General Hand Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in General Hand Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills, DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital, Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi and Surgeons Choice Medical Center.
Locations
Michigan Surgery Specialists - Novi25500 Meadowbrook Rd Ste 275, Novi, MI 48375 Directions (248) 516-3519Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Michigan Surgery Specialists - Livonia37650 Professional Center Dr Ste 105A, Livonia, MI 48154 Directions (734) 943-3838Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills
- DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital
- Providence-Providence Park Hospital, Novi
- Surgeons Choice Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Priority Health
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gorski removed part of my thumbnail due to an infection. The entire experience was as pleasant and smooth as such a thing could be. I highly recommend this knowledgeable and personable physician and his staff.
About Dr. John Gorski, MD
- General Hand Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Connecticut
- Saint Louis University
- Michigan State University, College of Human Medicine
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.