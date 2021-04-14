See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Traverse City, MI
Dr. John Gorman, MD

Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
5 (17)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Gorman, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Traverse City, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Munson Medical Center and Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gorman works at Northern Michigan Med/Pediatric in Traverse City, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Michigan Medicine and Pediatrics
    3643 W Front St Ste C, Traverse City, MI 49684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (231) 935-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Munson Medical Center
  • Paul Oliver Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. John Gorman, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487646923
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    Residency
    • Spectrum Health Butterworth Camp
    Medical Education
    • MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Gorman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorman works at Northern Michigan Med/Pediatric in Traverse City, MI. View the full address on Dr. Gorman’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

