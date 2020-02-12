Overview

Dr. John Gorechlad, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Gorechlad works at BARNHS- in Lakewood, NJ with other offices in Tinton Falls, NJ, Mineola, NY and Eatontown, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.