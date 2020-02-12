Dr. John Gorechlad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorechlad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gorechlad, MD
Overview
Dr. John Gorechlad, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Lakewood, NJ. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Surgery. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Community Medical Center, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Monmouth Medical Center.
Dr. Gorechlad works at
Locations
-
1
New Jersey Critical Care Surgery, LLC600 River Ave # 4, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (516) 786-3293
-
2
Barnabas Health Medical Group101 Prospect St Ste 214, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 705-6859Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
NJ Surgical Specialists766 Shrewsbury Ave Ste 100, Tinton Falls, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 705-6885
-
4
Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Hematology Oncology Associates--Mineola120 Mineola Blvd Ste 320, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 548-5823
-
5
NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates259 1st St # 2, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 786-3291
-
6
RWJBH Primary Eatontown145 Wyckoff Rd Ste 201, Eatontown, NJ 07724 Directions (732) 705-6871
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Monmouth Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gorechlad?
Dr. Gorechlad is very intelligent, compassionate and direct with your care. He operated twice on me. Both times he was all of the above. Can not recommend him more.
About Dr. John Gorechlad, MD
- Trauma Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1881788065
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gorechlad has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorechlad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gorechlad using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gorechlad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorechlad works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorechlad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorechlad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorechlad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorechlad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.