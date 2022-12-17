Dr. John Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gordon, MD
Dr. John Gordon, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. They graduated from Duke University School Medicine, Durham, North Carolina and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Southeastern Center for Fertility and Reproductive Surgery11126 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 777-0088Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Wonderful experience! We are so thankful for this opportunity.
About Dr. John Gordon, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 33 years of experience
- English
- UCSF
- Stanford University|Stanford University School of Medicine
- University of Texas Health and Science Center|University of Texas Health Sciences Center - Houston
- Duke University School Medicine, Durham, North Carolina
- Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gordon using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
416 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
