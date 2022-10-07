See All Ophthalmologists in Houston, TX
Dr. John Goosey, MD

Cornea & Refractive Surgery
5 (49)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Dr. John Goosey, MD is a Cornea & Refractive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cornea & Refractive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Goosey works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Eye Associates
    2855 Gramercy St, Houston, TX 77025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 668-6828

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Houston Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (45)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 07, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Goosey and his staff was exceptional. The minute I met him, I knew I had made the right choice for my cataract surgery and lens implant. He is friendly and informative and my surgery was stress free. More important, my surgically repaired eyes have given me a new lease on life. Thank you Dr. Goosey!!!
    Curtis Fillman — Oct 07, 2022
    About Dr. John Goosey, MD

    • Cornea & Refractive Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1215922406
    Education & Certifications

    • LSU Eye Ctr
    • U Tex Med Sch
    • South Carolina U, College of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Goosey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goosey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goosey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goosey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goosey works at Houston Eye Associates in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Goosey’s profile.

    Dr. Goosey has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goosey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Goosey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goosey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goosey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goosey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

