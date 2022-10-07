Dr. John Goosey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goosey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Goosey, MD
Overview
Dr. John Goosey, MD is a Cornea & Refractive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cornea & Refractive Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from South Carolina U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Goosey works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Eye Associates2855 Gramercy St, Houston, TX 77025 Directions (713) 668-6828
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goosey?
My experience with Dr. Goosey and his staff was exceptional. The minute I met him, I knew I had made the right choice for my cataract surgery and lens implant. He is friendly and informative and my surgery was stress free. More important, my surgically repaired eyes have given me a new lease on life. Thank you Dr. Goosey!!!
About Dr. John Goosey, MD
- Cornea & Refractive Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1215922406
Education & Certifications
- LSU Eye Ctr
- U Tex Med Sch
- South Carolina U, College of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goosey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goosey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goosey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goosey works at
Dr. Goosey has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy and Corneal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goosey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goosey speaks Chinese and Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Goosey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goosey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goosey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goosey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.