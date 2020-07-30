Dr. John Googe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Googe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Googe, MD
Overview
Dr. John Googe, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Christus Highland Medical Center.
Dr. Googe works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Specialists Of Louisiana1500 Line Ave Ste 100, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 635-3052Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Orthopedic Specialists Of Louisiana1534 Elizabeth Ave Ste 301, Shreveport, LA 71101 Directions (318) 635-3052
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Yesterday was my 1st appointment with Dr Googe...He was very nice , and explained what my options were ...My next appointment is next month...I would HIGHLY RECOMMEND him...He replaced a women’s Knee at my church and she was delightfully satisfied...It’s always a GOOD thing to KNOW someone that was PLEASED with UR DR...
About Dr. John Googe, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lake Tahoe Orthopaedic Institute
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Louisiana State University Health Shreveport / School of Medicine
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Baylor University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Googe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Googe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Googe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Googe works at
Dr. Googe speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Googe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Googe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Googe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Googe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.