See All Podiatric Surgeons in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. John Goodner, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Goodner, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.5 (31)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Goodner, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They completed their residency with Memorial Health Care System

Dr. Goodner works at Sports Medicine Associates of South Florida - Pembroke Pines in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Weston, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    South Florida Institute of Sports Medicine - Pembroke Pines
    17842 Nw 2nd St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 430-9901
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    South Florida Institute of Sports Medicine
    209 Sw 84th Ave, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 720-1530
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 12:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:30pm
    Friday
    1:00pm - 5:30pm
  3. 3
    Foot Ankle & Leg Specialists
    1600 Town Center Blvd Ste C, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 389-5900
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:30pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • Memorial Hospital Miramar
  • Memorial Hospital Pembroke
  • Memorial Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Musculoskeletal Function Test
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Contracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Replacement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Tibial Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Midfoot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Toe Chevron Icon
Arthrocentesis Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Articular Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bone and Joint Repair Chevron Icon
Bone and Joint Replacement Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Aspiration Chevron Icon
Brachymetatarsia Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Bunionette Correction Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcaneal Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Calf Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Cartilage Damage Chevron Icon
Cartilage Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Casting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Casting
Chronic Exertional Compartment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Claw Toe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Claw Toe
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Clubfoot
Congenital Vertical Talus Chevron Icon
Corrective Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Custom Made Foot Orthotic Chevron Icon
Cyst Aspiration Chevron Icon
Derotational Casting Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Digital Fluoroscopy Chevron Icon
Digital X-Ray (CDR) Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Plantar Fasciotomy Chevron Icon
Exertional Compartment Syndrome Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Pulse Activation Treatment (EPAT)  Chevron Icon
Extracorporeal Shockwave Chevron Icon
Female Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
First MTP Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
First MTP Cheilectomy Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Procedure Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Forefoot Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture Open Reduction and Internal Fixation (ORIF) Chevron Icon
Fractured Lower Leg Chevron Icon
Functional Orthotic Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gait Analysis Chevron Icon
Haglund's Deformity Resection Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Ligament Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Ligament Repair Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Metatarsal Surgery Chevron Icon
Metatarsalgia Chevron Icon
Metatarsus Adductus Chevron Icon
Midfoot Fracture and-or Dislocation Surgery Chevron Icon
Midfoot Fusion Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Morton’s Neuroma Surgery Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Nonunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Reduction Internal Fixation (ORIF) of Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Open Reduction Internal Fixation (ORIF) of Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Toe Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans of Tarsal Bone Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Care Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Pediatric Trauma Chevron Icon
Peroneal Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Posterior Heel Spur Surgery Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Posterior Tibial Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Rearfoot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Bone Spur Chevron Icon
Runner's Injury Chevron Icon
Ruptured Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shin Splints Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Procedure Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Surgery Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Arthoscopy Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Subtalar Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Subtalar Arthroereisis Chevron Icon
Synostoses, Tarsal, Carpal, and Digital Chevron Icon
Synostosis of Talus and Calcaneus - Short Stature Chevron Icon
Talo-Navicular Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Tarsal Carpal Coalition Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon Disorders Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Tendon Surgery Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Toe Injuries Chevron Icon
Toe Sprain Chevron Icon
Triple Arthrodesis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Goodner?

    Nov 11, 2022
    Dr Goodner is an amazing doctor. He knows his stuff. He is super nice and supportive. Look not further. Anything with your feet, lower legs, he’s your doctor. As an athlete as well, his protocols are fantastic. I bring a list of questions. He answers them all. Thank you so much!!!!
    Alexander H Nottingham — Nov 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Goodner, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Goodner, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Goodner to family and friends

    Dr. Goodner's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Goodner

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Goodner, DPM.

    About Dr. John Goodner, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003313271
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Memorial Health Care System
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Goodner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goodner has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goodner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Goodner, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.