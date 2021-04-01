Dr. John Good, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Good is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Good, MD
Overview
Dr. John Good, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine.
Dr. Good works at
Locations
Optum Primary Care1721 Rio Rancho Dr SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 896-8610Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Good's professional manner instills confidence in his abilities and the care he provides. He is a good listener and has a kind demeanor. Dr. Good interacts compassionately with his patients and ensures that the patient understands the care they are receiving. Parents/caregivers are also provided with a full description of the exams, procedures, and possible treatments/outcomes discussed in the visit.
About Dr. John Good, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1417982521
Education & Certifications
- Chldns Mc-U Va
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Good has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Good accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Good has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Good works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Good. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Good.
