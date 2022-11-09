Dr. John Gooch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gooch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gooch, MD
Overview
Dr. John Gooch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in The Villages, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED.
Locations
St Luke's at the Villages Lake Sumter Landing1050 Old Camp Rd Ste 150, The Villages, FL 32162 Directions (352) 607-7375
St. Luke's at the Villages Brownwood2955 Brownwood Blvd Ste 303, The Villages, FL 32163 Directions (352) 641-9227
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Everything went great and was happy to have gone there for the exam!
About Dr. John Gooch, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1417935511
Education & Certifications
- San Antonio Uniformed Services Health Care Consortium
- Malcolm Grow USAF Med Ctr
- UNIV OF LOUISVILLE SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gooch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gooch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gooch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gooch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gooch has seen patients for Cataract, Senile Cataracts and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gooch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gooch speaks Spanish.
159 patients have reviewed Dr. Gooch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gooch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gooch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gooch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.