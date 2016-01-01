See All Psychiatrists in Terre Haute, IN
Dr. John Gonzalez, MD

Psychiatry
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Gonzalez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from OUR LADY OF FATIMA HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital and Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Dr. Gonzalez works at John W. Gonzalez MD Inc. in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    John W. Gonzalez MD Inc.
    501 E Hospital Ln Ste 104, Terre Haute, IN 47802 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 232-5518

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Deaconess Hospital
  • Terre Haute Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder
Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Major Depressive Disorder

Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. John Gonzalez, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851471163
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OUR LADY OF FATIMA HOSPITAL
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez works at John W. Gonzalez MD Inc. in Terre Haute, IN. View the full address on Dr. Gonzalez’s profile.

    Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Gonzalez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.