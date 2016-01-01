Overview

Dr. John Gonzalez, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from OUR LADY OF FATIMA HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Deaconess Hospital and Terre Haute Regional Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez works at John W. Gonzalez MD Inc. in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.