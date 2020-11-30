Dr. John Gonzalez Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Gonzalez Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Gonzalez Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio, Methodist Heart Hospital and Methodist Hospital.
Locations
San Antonio Office9618 Huebner Rd Ste 202, San Antonio, TX 78240 Directions (210) 651-0303
Texas Center for Medical & Surgical Weight Loss P A8811 Village Dr Ste 300, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 651-0303
Hospital Affiliations
- Foundation Surgical Hospital Of San Antonio
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gonzalez is hands down the BEST surgeon. He explained everything and made me feel safe and comfortable. Dr Gonzalez is very knowledgeable.
About Dr. John Gonzalez Jr, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700857927
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
