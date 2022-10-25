See All Psychiatrists in Silverdale, WA
Psychiatry
4 (15)
Offers telehealth

Dr. John Gonsoulin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Silverdale, WA. 

Dr. Gonsoulin works at Harrison HealthPartners Center for Mental Health in Silverdale, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Phobia and Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harrison HealthPartners Center for Mental Health
    9633 Levin Rd NW Ste 102, Silverdale, WA 98383 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Phobia
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder
Phobia
Anxiety
Major Depressive Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Phobia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoid and Schizotypal Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. John Gonsoulin, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1073761524
Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Michael Medical Center - Bremerton

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gonsoulin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gonsoulin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gonsoulin works at Harrison HealthPartners Center for Mental Health in Silverdale, WA. View the full address on Dr. Gonsoulin’s profile.

Dr. Gonsoulin has seen patients for Phobia and Anxiety, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonsoulin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonsoulin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonsoulin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonsoulin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonsoulin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

