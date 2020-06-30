Dr. John Goncalves, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goncalves is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Goncalves, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Goncalves, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Dr. Goncalves works at
Locations
-
1
SSUH - Dept of Pediatrics301 E Main St, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 968-3215
-
2
Valley Medcial Group, Cardiac Surgery1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 301, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 447-8377
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MagnaCare
- MAPFRE Life Insurance Company of Puerto Rico
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goncalves?
Dr. John Goncalves was excellent. I give him a 5 star. I just had a valve replacement. and a pacemaker on June 10th, 2020 and Thank him for saving my life and feeling much better now.
About Dr. John Goncalves, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1639150949
Education & Certifications
- MSKCC/NY Hosp Presoyter
- Cornell Med Coll/Ny Hosp
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Union College
- General Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goncalves has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goncalves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goncalves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goncalves works at
Dr. Goncalves has seen patients for Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goncalves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goncalves speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Goncalves. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goncalves.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goncalves, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goncalves appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.