Dr. John Goldman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Goldman, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 57 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.
Dr. Goldman works at
Locations
John A Goldman MD PC5555 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 293, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 252-0230
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Goldman is a wonderful, brilliant and caring doctor. He has really helped me with my fibromyalgia and given me ways to deal with it. I first went to him 25 years ago when other doctors diagnosed me with lupus. He was able to discount that diagnosis and get me on the right track to better health. I moved away after 6 years but 3 years ago I found myself within driving distance and was able to see him again. Best rheumatologist I have ever had!
About Dr. John Goldman, MD
- Rheumatology
- 57 years of experience
- English
- 1922170836
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman works at
Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.