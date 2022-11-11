See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Rochester, NY
Dr. John Goldblatt, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (24)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Goldblatt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Goldblatt works at URMC Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Arthroscopy, Meniscus Surgery and Runner's Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester
    601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-5321
    University Of Rochester Medical Center
    4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 275-5321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Strong Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Knee Arthroscopy
Meniscus Surgery
Runner's Knee
Knee Arthroscopy
Meniscus Surgery
Runner's Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 11, 2022
    I was referred to Dr. Goldblatt for knee pain. This doctor listened patiently to the progression of my current condition and thoroughly reviewed a previous encounter I had of an injury to that site 6 years prior. He then performed a physical exam of both knees and proceeded to tell me his impression. Dr. Goldblatt explained in good detail using both a structural model and my radiographs why he felt my problem was osteoarthritis. He suggested both short and long term plans of treatment (cortisone, PT, possible future injections to preserve the joint) which I felt were not overly invasive and sensible approaches. He was professional, cordial and patiently answered my many questions. The cortisone shot was painless. Based on my one visit with Dr. Goldblatt, I would recommend him as an orthopedic clinician. Office staff were friendly and supportive. Wait time in waiting room (not exam room) a little long (25 minutes).
    JE — Nov 11, 2022
    About Dr. John Goldblatt, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1124064878
    Education & Certifications

    • New England Medical Center Hospital
    • New England Med Center Hosps
    • University of Vermont / College of Medicine
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Goldblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldblatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldblatt works at URMC Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation in Rochester, NY. View the full address on Dr. Goldblatt’s profile.

    Dr. Goldblatt has seen patients for Knee Arthroscopy, Meniscus Surgery and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldblatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldblatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldblatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldblatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

