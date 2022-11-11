Dr. John Goldblatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldblatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Goldblatt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Goldblatt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Vermont / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Goldblatt works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester601 Elmwood Ave # 665, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
-
2
University Of Rochester Medical Center4901 Lac de Ville Blvd Ste 230, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 275-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBS-RMSCO
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Fidelis Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Goldblatt for knee pain. This doctor listened patiently to the progression of my current condition and thoroughly reviewed a previous encounter I had of an injury to that site 6 years prior. He then performed a physical exam of both knees and proceeded to tell me his impression. Dr. Goldblatt explained in good detail using both a structural model and my radiographs why he felt my problem was osteoarthritis. He suggested both short and long term plans of treatment (cortisone, PT, possible future injections to preserve the joint) which I felt were not overly invasive and sensible approaches. He was professional, cordial and patiently answered my many questions. The cortisone shot was painless. Based on my one visit with Dr. Goldblatt, I would recommend him as an orthopedic clinician. Office staff were friendly and supportive. Wait time in waiting room (not exam room) a little long (25 minutes).
About Dr. John Goldblatt, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1124064878
Education & Certifications
- New England Medical Center Hospital
- New England Med Center Hosps
- University of Vermont / College of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldblatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldblatt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldblatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Goldblatt has seen patients for Knee Arthroscopy, Meniscus Surgery and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldblatt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldblatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldblatt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldblatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldblatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.