Dr. John Godfrey, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godfrey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Godfrey, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Godfrey, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Chester, PA. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Godfrey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Consultants of Philadelphia-crozer1 Medical Center Blvd Ste 400, Chester, PA 19013 Directions (610) 876-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Godfrey?
About Dr. John Godfrey, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1770704850
Education & Certifications
- Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Godfrey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Godfrey accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Godfrey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Godfrey works at
Dr. Godfrey has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godfrey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Godfrey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godfrey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godfrey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godfrey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.