Overview

Dr. John Goddard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Camden Clark Medical Center and Jackson General Hospital.



Dr. Goddard works at Parkersburg Cardiology Associates in Parkersburg, WV with other offices in Chillicothe, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.