Dr. Goddard has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Goddard, MD
Overview
Dr. John Goddard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They graduated from West Virginia University and is affiliated with Adena Regional Medical Center, Camden Clark Medical Center and Jackson General Hospital.
Dr. Goddard works at
Locations
Parkersburg Cardiology Associates1013 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-4574
Adena Psychiatric Unit272 Hospital Rd, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 779-7500
Camden Clark Medical Center800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-2111
Hospital Affiliations
- Adena Regional Medical Center
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Jackson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very positive..he took an active interest in my case and followed it closely. I would highly recommend him
About Dr. John Goddard, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Russian
- 1063489425
Education & Certifications
- Ruby Memorial Hospital
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goddard accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goddard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goddard has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Pericarditis and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goddard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goddard speaks Russian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Goddard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goddard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goddard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goddard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.