Dr. John Gleason, MD
Overview
Dr. John Gleason, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University At New Orleans School Of Med and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Gleason works at
Locations
Resurgens Orthopaedics5671 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 900, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 215-2000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Windy Hill2550 Windy Hill Rd SE, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (770) 933-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
DR. GLEASON AND HIS ASSISTANT, TONY ARE THE VERY BEST! DR. GLEASON HAS OPERATED ON BOTH OF MY FEET AS WELL AS MY LEFT ANKLE..I AM VERY PLEASED WITH THE RESULTS.
About Dr. John Gleason, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1922095322
Education & Certifications
- AO Mini Fellowship in Orthopaedic Surgery
- University Of Mississippi Med Center
- University Of Mississippi School Of Med
- Louisiana State University At New Orleans School Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gleason has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gleason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gleason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gleason has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement and Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gleason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gleason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gleason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gleason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gleason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.