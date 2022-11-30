See All Allergists & Immunologists in Canton, OH
Dr. John Given, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Given, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Canton, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIV OF MA MED SCH and is affiliated with Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Given works at Allergy Respiratory&Sleep Ctr in Canton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Hives and Asthma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy and Respiratory Center
    4048 Dressler Rd NW Ste 100, Canton, OH 44718 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 479-3333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aultman Hospital
  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nasopharyngitis
Hives
Asthma
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 30, 2022
    In 2015 I had a sinus/respiratory illness that lasted for 4 months, no matter how many antibiotics my family doctor gave me. I just kept getting worse but they never went beyond prescribing antibiotics. I found Dr. Given and I can't thank him enough. They did a lot of testing, hit it with 5 medications and followed up with me until I was completely well. I'm hoping to see him again now.
    Kathy Morrow — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. John Given, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1588779748
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Walter Reed Army Medical Center
    Residency
    • Fell-Ri Hosp/Natl Inst Hlth
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MA MED SCH
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Given, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Given is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Given has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Given has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Given works at Allergy Respiratory&Sleep Ctr in Canton, OH. View the full address on Dr. Given’s profile.

    Dr. Given has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Hives and Asthma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Given on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Given. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Given.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Given, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Given appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

