Dr. John Giurini, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lexington, MA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Giurini works at Breast Imaging At Lexington in Lexington, MA with other offices in Needham Heights, MA and Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion Surgery, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.