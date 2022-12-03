Overview

Dr. John Girotto, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIV IN ST LOUIS SCH OF MED|Washington University - St Louis (SOM) and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Girotto works at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Neuropsychology) in Grand Rapids, MI with other offices in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Oral and-or Facial Cleft, Big Ears and Maxillary Hypoplasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.