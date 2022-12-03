Dr. John Girotto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girotto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Girotto, MD
Dr. John Girotto, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIV IN ST LOUIS SCH OF MED|Washington University - St Louis (SOM) and is affiliated with Highland Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.
Helen DeVos Children's Hospital (Craniofacial and Plastic Surgery)35 Michigan St NE Ste 5201, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Pediatric Plastic Surgery of the University of Rochester601 Elmwood Ave # 661, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
He was very friendly, straightforward, down-to-earth. We found the meeting to be very helpful and put us at ease.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Seattle Childrens Hospital and Regional Medical Center/Harborview Medical Center|University of Washington (GME)
- Johns Hopkins University (GME)
- Johns Hopkins
- WASHINGTON UNIV IN ST LOUIS SCH OF MED|Washington University - St Louis (SOM)
