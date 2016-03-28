Dr. Girod has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Girod, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Girod, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethel Park, PA.
Dr. Girod works at
Locations
South Hills Cardiology Div of St Clair Med Svcs2000 Oxford Dr Ste 305, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 344-4767
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Clair Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I had a rare congenital heart condition and saw many cardiologists ,Dr.Girod was the only Doctor that found it and knew I needed open heart surgery the next day....... He saved my life, And none of the other Doctor found this heart condition ......... I can't say enough good about him.
About Dr. John Girod, DO
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
