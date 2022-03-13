See All Neurosurgeons in Denville, NJ
Dr. John Gillick, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Gillick, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (7)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Gillick, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, Saint Clare's Denville Hospital, St. Mary’s General Hospital and University Hospital.

Dr. Gillick works at NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE OF NEW JERSEY in Denville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gerard Varlotta, DO
Dr. Gerard Varlotta, DO
8 (139)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurological Institute of New Jersey
    16 Pocono Rd, Denville, NJ 07834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 972-9626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
  • St. Mary’s General Hospital
  • University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gillick?

    Mar 13, 2022
    Doctor Gillick is Professional and compassionate Great experience
    Carlo Altilia — Mar 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Gillick, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Gillick, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gillick to family and friends

    Dr. Gillick's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gillick

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Gillick, MD.

    About Dr. John Gillick, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1821499344
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Westchester Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Gillick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gillick has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gillick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gillick works at NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE OF NEW JERSEY in Denville, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Gillick’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillick. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Gillick, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.