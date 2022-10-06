See All Psychiatrists in Oakland, CA
Dr. John Gillean, MD

Psychiatry
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Gillean, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Oakland, CA. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences.

Dr. Gillean works at Mindful Health Solutions in Oakland, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Oakland
    3300 Webster St Ste 402, Oakland, CA 94609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 867-8444
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Function Testing
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Agitated Depression
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Atypical Depression
Borderline Personality Disorder
Chronic Depression
Cocaine Addiction
Combination Drug Dependence
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
Depression
Depression Relapse
Depressive Disorders
Depressive Episode
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Impulse Control Disorders
Major Depressive Episode
Medication Management
Mood Disorders
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
Outpatient Psychiatry
Personality Disorders
Phobia
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Postpartum Depression
Psychiatric Diseases
Psychiatric Medication Therapy
Psychiatric Services
Reactive Depression
Schizoaffective Disorder
Schizophrenia
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options

    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 06, 2022
    I have seen many counselors and psychiatrists over the years, and I am very happy to have found Dr. Gillean after I moved to the Bay Area. He is supportive, positive, helpful, and genuinely cares about my progress.
    HM — Oct 06, 2022
    About Dr. John Gillean, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1528378460
    Education & Certifications

    • Hahnemann University Hosp Drexel
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Gillean, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillean is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gillean has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gillean has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gillean works at Mindful Health Solutions in Oakland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gillean’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillean. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillean.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillean, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillean appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

