Dr. John Giliberto, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Giliberto, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Dr. Giliberto works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Nodule and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake
    1959 NE Pacific St # 300, Seattle, WA 98195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UW Medical Center - Montlake
  • UC Health West Chester Hospital
  • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Vocal Cord Nodule
Dysphagia
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Vocal Cord Nodule
Dysphagia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stridor Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon

Feb 13, 2022
Thorough and very helpful!
— Feb 13, 2022
About Dr. John Giliberto, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1922324771
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Residency
  • University of Cincinnati and Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Centers
Medical Education
  • Brown Medical School
Undergraduate School
  • University of Toronto
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Giliberto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giliberto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Giliberto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Giliberto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Giliberto works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Giliberto’s profile.

Dr. Giliberto has seen patients for Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Nodule and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giliberto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Giliberto. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giliberto.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giliberto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giliberto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

