Overview

Dr. John Giliberto, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Brown Medical School and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake, UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Giliberto works at Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Center at UW Medical Center - Montlake in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), Vocal Cord Nodule and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

