Dr. John Gilfert, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Gilfert, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mechanicsburg, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Harrisburg.
Dr. Gilfert works at
Locations
-
1
Cumberland Valley Foot and Ankle Specialists5148 E Trindle Rd, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 761-3161Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
Cumberland Valley Foot and Ankle Specialists PC5108 E Trindle Rd Ste 100, Mechanicsburg, PA 17050 Directions (717) 761-3161
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Harrisburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Very amiable easy to understand.
About Dr. John Gilfert, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1275528945
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
